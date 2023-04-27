Recreational harvest of snook in Gulf state waters closes May 1

The recreational harvest of snook in Gulf state and federal waters will close May 1 and will reopen on Sept. 1, 2023. This seasonal harvest closure occurs during peak snook spawning in the Gulf and is a management tool that helps to conserve Florida’s valuable snook populations for anglers today and for generations to come.

If you are interested in the future of snook management in Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) would like to hear from you. The FWC is considering a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors, such as habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback, to evaluate the fishery on a more local scale. At the upcoming Commission Meeting in May, Commissioners will review a proposed rule to implement this new management approach. Tell us your thoughts about the snook fishery and regulations by submitting a comment online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

