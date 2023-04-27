Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,122 in the last 365 days.

IUB 24/7 will be temporarily unavailable from 7-9 p.m. on May 2, 2023

The Iowa Utilities Board's web application IUB 24/7 will be undergoing system maintenance and will be temporarily unavailable from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. During this time the IUB's electronic filing system will be available; however, users will not be able to login.

For EFS questions, please contact the IUB's IT Support staff during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov or by calling 515-725-7337. EFS filings will be processed as soon as the system maintenance is completed.

We appreciate your patience during this process. Thank you. 

You just read:

IUB 24/7 will be temporarily unavailable from 7-9 p.m. on May 2, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more