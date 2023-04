Governor Carney: Application Period Extended for Student Representative on State Board of Education

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney announced on Thursday the application period for the student seat on the State Board of Education is now open through May 5, 2023. The application can be found on the State Board of Education website.

Governor Carney appointed the first-ever student representative to the state board in 2019.

“When we make big decisions that impact schools in our state, it’s important Delaware students have a seat at the table,” said Governor Carney. “I have been pleased to hear positive experiences from the Board and the young members year after year. I encourage rising juniors and seniors to consider applying for this opportunity.”

One qualified student applicant will be appointed to the Board to serve as a non-voting member. The student must be a Delaware resident and be enrolled in eleventh or twelfth grade at a Delaware public school during the 2023-2024 academic year. Applicants who demonstrate a commitment to ensuring quality education for Delaware students will be given priority consideration.

“Providing an informed youth voice is important to the Board’s work in representing the citizens voice in Delaware,” said Shawn Brittingham, President of the State Board of Education. “We have learned much from our previous four student Board Members and value the insight that a student brings to conversations regarding policies and programs impacting all students across our state.”

The non-voting student seat was approved by the General Assembly in 2018 with the passage of House Bill 455 – legislation sponsored by Representative Stephanie T. Bolden and Senator Jack Walsh. The Governor annually appoints to the Board an eleventh or twelfth grade student, and a former State Teacher of the Year who also is a current educator. The applications for the non-voting Former Teacher of the Year seat will open later this spring.

###