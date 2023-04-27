MEDIA ADVISORY: N.C. Coastal Reserve to hold spring local advisory committee meetings

Submit Release
N.C. Coastal Reserve to hold spring local advisory committee meetings

 

MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold spring local advisory committee meetings May 8 through 22 for the following reserve sites. All meetings are open to the public. 

Bird Island Reserve

May 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Sunset Beach Town Hall – Conference Room

700 Sunset Boulevard North, Sunset Beach

Rachel Carson Reserve

May 17 at 3:00 p.m. 

NOAA Beaufort Laboratory

Administration Building

101 Pivers Island Rd., Beaufort 

Masonboro Island Reserve

May 10 at 1:00 p.m.

UNCW Center for Marine Science – Habitat Conference Room

5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington

Currituck Banks Reserve

May 18 at 10:00 a.m. 

Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education 

1160 Village Lane, Corolla

Zeke’s Island Reserve

May 15 at 1:00 p.m.

Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room

1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach 

Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve

May 22 at 1:00 p.m.

Kitty Hawk Town Hall 

101 Veterans Memorial Dr., Kitty Hawk

 

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will conduct an application process to identify potential members for its local advisory committees in June. Community members are needed for each of the Coastal Reserve’s ten sites: Bird Island Reserve, Bald Head Woods Reserve, Zeke’s Island Reserve, Masonboro Island Reserve, Permuda Island Reserve, Rachel Carson Reserve, Buxton Woods Reserve, Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve, Currituck Banks Reserve, and Emily and Preyer Buckridge Reserve. Interested parties are encouraged to attend the Spring meeting of the local advisory committee for their site of interest. Additional details about the application process will be provided in May.

Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies, and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites. 

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research, and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.

