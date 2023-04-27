Global Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market to Reach US$ 48.3 Bn by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023-2031: Transparency Market Research

Demonstrated use of wall water-resistive barrier as a common component of a comprehensive moisture management system of buildings is driving Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market

Rise in construction undertakings and the need to increase energy efficiency of buildings are anticipated to drive the Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market. Wall water resistive barrier is a commonly utilized component of a comprehensive moisture management system of buildings.

Role of governments to increase the energy efficiency of buildings, in order to address concerns of depleting fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions, is augmenting the demand for wall water resistive barriers.

Wall water resistive barrier is installed to prevent water from seeping into a building through the exterior walls. It helps keep the wall dry, thus preventing mold growth and other types of damage to the building.

Wall water-resistive barrier can be integrated into the cladding system or installed behind the exterior cladding, such as stucco or siding. Some commonly used water resistive barrier materials include house wraps, asphalt felt papers, and liquid-applied membranes.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Construction Activities – Mold growth, damage of building parts, and inefficient insulation severely affect energy efficiency of buildings. Wall water resistive barriers are integral elements of a building, as they restrict the entry of moisture and improve insulation. Thus, growth of the construction sector is anticipated to boost the global market in the next few years.

Water resistive barriers help prevent structural damage, thereby reducing the need for major repairs and maintenance operations in a building. Most developed countries have construction standards in place, wherein installation of water resistive barrier is mandatory to improve a building’s sustainability and energy efficiency. This is fueling Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market expansion.

– Increase in exhaustion of fossil fuels and rise in concerns about climate change have necessitated the construction of energy-efficient buildings. Installation of water resistive barriers can help improve a building’s thermal efficiency. Moreover, water resistive barriers can help prevent moisture-related damage that can weaken the strength of the structure. Water resistive barriers help prevent structural damage, thereby reducing the need for major repairs and maintenance operations in a building. Most developed countries have construction standards in place, wherein installation of water resistive barrier is mandatory to improve a building’s sustainability and energy efficiency. This is fueling Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market expansion. Commercial End-use Segment to Emerge Dominant – Based on end-use, the commercial segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the next few years. Water resistive barriers, such as self-adhered and fluid-applied barriers, are widely used in commercial establishments such as medical facilities, workplaces, retail stores, and recreation centers. These buildings often have intricate designs, wherein the installation of water resistive barriers provides increased performance and lifespan.



Growth Drivers

Surge in construction activities owing to rapid urbanization is fueling the Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market

Increase in government mandates for energy conservancy of buildings is augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to account for the leading share of the global Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market during the forecast period. Enactment of construction standards that mandate construction of energy-efficient buildings and enforcement of energy saving practices to address the depletion of fossil fuels are driving market dynamics of the region.

is anticipated to account for the leading share of the global Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market during the forecast period. Enactment of construction standards that mandate construction of energy-efficient buildings and enforcement of energy saving practices to address the depletion of fossil fuels are driving market dynamics of the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key region of the global industry during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies of the region is leading to rise in construction of various commercial structures. This is fueling market dynamics of the region. Additionally, increase in government mandates for the construction of energy-efficient buildings to reduce carbon emissions is anticipated to boost market value during the forecast period.

is anticipated to emerge as a key region of the global industry during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies of the region is leading to rise in construction of various commercial structures. This is fueling market dynamics of the region. Additionally, increase in government mandates for the construction of energy-efficient buildings to reduce carbon emissions is anticipated to boost market value during the forecast period. The industry in Europe is driven by implementation of energy standards and stringent building regulations in place enforced by government bodies. Rise in need for energy-efficient buildings to prevent the loss of heat in cold countries is also contributing to the Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market growth in the region.



Competitive Analysis

Competition landscape in the Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market is highly consolidated, with a small number of large-scale vendors holding majority of the share. Most of the large companies are focusing on investing significantly in R&D activities, primarily to develop environment-friendly products. Large companies are also engaging in collaborations to accelerate innovation and expand their geographical presence.

Prominent companies in the Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market include

DuPont,

3M,

BASF SE,

Polyguard Products Inc.,

GCP Applied Technologies,

Owens Corning,

Carlisle Companies Inc., and Dow.



The Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market is segmented as follows:

Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market, by Type

Asphalt Felts

Building Wraps

Self-adhesive Films

Metal Sheets

Others



Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market, by Application

Roofing Walls

Floors

Others



Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Wall Water Resistive Barrier Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



