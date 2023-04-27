Autoflow announces its deferred services reminder feature to boost business and engage customers

The deferred services reminder feature is a game changer by giving auto repair shops an easy and effective way to drive more business and build stronger customer relationships...” — Jeremy Glassco, Autoflow’s vice president of marketing

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow has expanded its marketing module add-on to include a powerful, new feature that is set to revolutionize the way auto repair shops engage with their customers.

The new deferred services reminder feature is available to history integrated auto repair shops and allows them to send automated reminders regarding deferred services to their customers. Each customer receives a unique link to view individual deferred services from their previous visit and then schedule a service appointment.

Vice President of Marketing, Jeremy Glassco, shares about the significance of this new feature, "At Autoflow, we are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to help auto repair shops streamline their processes and have meaningful engagement with their customers. The deferred services reminder feature is a game changer by giving auto repair shops an easy and effective way to drive more business and build stronger customer relationships, while simultaneously helping customers stay on top of their vehicles’ maintenance needs, ultimately saving them time and money."

By integrating the deferred services reminder feature into the existing marketing module, Autoflow has taken one step closer to becoming the industry's most comprehensive marketing solution that can help auto repair shops automate processes such as email campaigns, appointment reminders, customer feedback requests, and now, deferred service reminders. This equips auto repair shops to focus on what they do best - providing top-notch service to their customers while growing their business through automation.

To start communicating with current and prospective clients in an entirely new way, see Autoflow's marketing module quickly explained here: Marketing Module Quick Start.

To learn more about implementing Autoflow’s marketing module and the new deferred services reminder feature, visit https://autoflow.com/reminders/ or call (469) 202-4090.



About Autoflow

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

