Dymaptic receives Esri Nonprofit Specialty after winning GIS for Good Esri Partner Award

PORTLAND, OR – Dymaptic, an innovative custom solution GIS service provider, was recently designated an Esri Nonprofit Specialty partner. The Esri Nonprofit Specialty is a global program that identifies select Esri partners who have demonstrated expertise in providing GIS solutions and services to nonprofit organizations. The designation illustrates dymaptic’s commitment to empowering nonprofit organizations through the effective use of technology.

An established Esri Silver Partner, dymaptic has extensive experience working with non-profit organizations and has received several recognitions of this work. Earlier this year, dymaptic won the Esri GIS for Good Award, further underscoring the company’s dedication to leveraging geospatial technology for the greater good.

For CEO Mara Stoica, winning the GIS for Good Award and receiving the Esri Nonprofit Specialty is a testament to dymaptic’s steadfast and continuous work with nonprofit partners. “Contributing to a better world is part of our ethos at dymaptic,” she says. “We are very proud of our new Nonprofit Specialty designation; for us, it’s an exciting next step in driving positive change, creating a lasting impact, and helping our nonprofit clients fulfill their missions.”

Erik Cathcart, Director of Technology Services at Earth Advantage, hopes that the new Nonprofit Specialty designation will help more organizations like Earth Advantage find dymaptic and benefit from the company’s broad expertise and understanding of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit sphere. “After six years of working with them,” he says, “dymaptic is an exemplar of quality coding and client-focused development.”

About dymaptic:

Dymaptic is an innovative, woman-owned GIS services provider offering custom, client-focused GIS solutions as well as a wide range of other services and products. With a presence in multiple U.S. states, dymaptic works towards local, regional, national, and international markets, empowering clients through the effective use of technology. Visit dymaptic.com for more information.











