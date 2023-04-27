Learning Continuum Celebrates Two Years of Providing Highly Effective Autism Therapy in Katy

Learning Continuum, an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy center, is celebrating its second anniversary at Katy. The methodology at the center is based on ABA principles and norm-referenced developmental milestones to create comprehensive treatment plans tailored to each learner's strengths and needs.

An Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy center, Learning Continuum, is celebrating two years at its Katy location. The ABA Therapy Center Katy provides highly effective autism behavioral therapy treatments for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and developmental delays.

The center utilizes ABA principles and norm-referenced developmental milestones to create comprehensive treatment plans tailored to each learner's strengths and needs. The center takes a proactive approach to treatment, with a systematic plan developed through ongoing skill and behavioral assessments.

Decisions to introduce, continue, amend, or discontinue skill acquisition and behavioral intervention programs are based on objective data. Parents receive regular progress graphs and reports to monitor their child’s performance in all areas of treatment. Learning Continuum believes that the key to effective intervention is the continuity of intervention plans across all people and settings involved in the care and education of the learner. Parental input and collaboration are critical elements in the short and long-term success of Learning Continuum's clients.

Frank Carle, M.A., BCBA, the Director of Clinical Services, has over 20 years of ABA therapy experience in various settings and populations. Amaka Seldon, M.A., is the Program Director with over ten years of experience in the ABA therapy field. Only serious ABA therapy professionals dedicated to the area are employed at Learning Continuum. Currently, the center has four excellent therapists on its team who have either obtained their Master’s degree in ABA or are actively pursuing their Master’s in ABA or Speech-Language Pathology.

ABA therapy helps children with ASD learn attention, play, communication, motor, social, and other essential life skills. Various fun toys and activities are used during therapy sessions to build and improve these vital skills. Therapy sessions for children can occur indoors or in a private outdoor playground.

The center serves the Katy and Houston areas and caps student numbers at 15 per clinic, allowing for quality attention to each child in its care. The center strives to expose its children to natural community events and opportunities through social gatherings and field trips into the community.

Learning Continuum's approach to autism therapy treatment goes beyond traditional ABA therapy techniques by using different methods to improve children's flexibility in learning. Its therapists help children learn to adapt to different situations, making them more confident and capable of handling a variety of experiences.

The center's second anniversary is a milestone in its commitment to providing high-quality ABA therapy for children and adults with ASD and related disorders. It looks forward to continuing its mission of obtaining positive growth for its clients and families.

