Environmental Monitor Added to SlateSafety Personal Heat Stress Monitoring Suite

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SlateSafety announces its newest product, the BEACON V2, an environmental monitoring device with a focus on ambient temperature monitoring to enhance heat safety programs. The BEACON V2 is SlateSafety's next step to continue its mission of connecting the workforce, automating safety and preventing injuries.

The BEACON V2 is integrated into SlateSafety's existing V2 system which includes its software platform and a suite of accessories. Measuring real-time temperature, relative humidity, and heat index it maintains SlateSafety requirements for reliability and durability. When paired with SlateSafety's wearable device, the BAND V2, the BEACON V2 acts as a coarse real-time location system (RTLS) allowing for the indoor location of workers.

It's not just outdoor temperatures that cause heat stress. Indoor environments can be subject to above-average extended temperatures too. Many organizations such as food manufacturers and steel mills have reported concerns about heat stress monitors for their indoor processes. In fact, the new OSHA National Emphasis Program (NEP) for outdoor and indoor heat hazards uses a heat index of 80 degrees Fahrenheit, indoor and outdoor, as a heat priority day.

While BEACON V2 is not a direct replacement for a wet bulb globe thermometer(WBGT) it is many times more affordable, which allows organizations a more comprehensive deployment range over potentially hazardous areas as opposed to a few centrally located WBGTs.

"In general, what makes us excited is the push for innovation. In this case, we want to make it easy for our customers to cover an entire site with an economical sensor for localized environmental measurements. The ability to have hundreds of real-time data points for temperature and humidity was previously unheard of. Now it's not just a possibility but a practicality," said SlateSafety CEO, Zack Braun.

