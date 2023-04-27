The Pest Control Industry Embraces National Decision Day as a Day of Celebration for Everyone

This year, graduating seniors can celebrate their alternative post-grad decisions

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is reminding high school seniors that National Decision Day – celebrated annually on May 1 – should be a day of celebration for everyone, including those jumping directly into the workforce instead of attending college. Historically, National Decision Day has only celebrated those who are attending college in the fall.

More than 30 percent of graduating seniors will not enroll in a traditional college after graduation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Recent studies suggest that trend will only continue to grow.

"National Decision Day is an exciting time for students to celebrate where they are headed to college in the fall, but it excludes the growing number of high school students each year who choose to forego college in favor of joining a rewarding and lucrative career," said Liz Bicer, director of workforce development for NPMA. "Professional pest control offers graduating seniors endless opportunity to take control of their future by providing them with a stable, rewarding and – most importantly – debt-free career path."

As an essential service designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, professional pest control plays a critical role in protecting public health, property and our nation's food supply. With employment opportunities for pest control workers projected to grow faster than all other occupations, it's a stable career choice for high school graduates.

