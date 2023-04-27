In indie music, standing out from the crowd can be challenging. But one artist who's managed to do just that is StankBottom, an experimental musician known for their innovative use of AI technology in their music.

What sets StankBottom apart from other artists experimenting with AI technology is their willingness to take risks and explore the new sonic territory. While some artists may use AI-generated vocals as a gimmick or a novelty, StankBottom has fully embraced this technology's possibilities, creating cutting-edge and deeply emotional music.

StankBottom's latest album Calista released worldwide via all primary streaming services on April 6, 2023, continues to push the boundaries of what's possible with AI-generated vocals. The album features a range of styles, from jazz and experimental tracks to more upbeat, pop-inspired numbers. But through it all, StankBottom's signature sound is never far away, with their ethereal AI vocals weaving in and out of the mix like ghosts haunting the edges of the music.

The eleven-song collection features some of their most adventurous and sophisticated work. The great mystery in listening to this music is determining where the human ends and the robot begins. Failing to identify those blurred lines is half the fun.

As Calista opens, we find ourselves set in a virtual jazz club. StankBottom takes the stage with a bass, drums, piano, and guitar ensemble. Muted conversation and ice cube rattle fill the air as AI vocalist Kevin approaches the mic. They open the set with “Aura,” a beautiful and cryptic torch song set to an improvisational bebop tune.

Vocally and lyrically, the AI Kevin is consistently excellent throughout the entire album. That in itself is both remarkable and unsettling.

What's most remarkable about StankBottom's music is its defying easy categorization. Is it experimental? Pop? Electronic? Ambient? It's all of these things and none at the same time. StankBottom's music is a genre unto itself, a reflection of the artist's unique vision and their willingness to push boundaries and challenge conventions.

But while StankBottom's music may be challenging to pin down, one thing is clear: it's deeply emotional and human. Whether they're exploring themes of love, loss, or the search for meaning in a chaotic world, StankBottom's lyrics are always deeply personal and deeply relatable.

It's easy to imagine a future where AI-generated music is the norm rather than the exception, and artists like StankBottom are leading the way toward that future. By embracing technology and using it to enhance their creative vision, StankBottom has created a sound that's truly ahead of its time.

If one is a fan of experimental music that pushes boundaries and challenges conventions, StankBottom is an artist everyone must check out. With their unique blend of AI technology and emotional depth, they're sure to leave a lasting impression. People can visit their website for more information about StankBottom and their music.

