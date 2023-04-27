Envision Healthcare's 2022 Clinical Impact Report Illustrates the Many Ways Teams Cared for and Positively Impacted Millions of People

Today, Envision Healthcare, a leading national medical group, released its 2022 Clinical Impact Report, detailing the many ways Envision teams continue improving healthcare for millions of people by providing care when and where it's needed most. The full report is available at ImpactReport.EnvisionHealth.com.

"In 2022, Envision clinicians and clinical support teammates remained steadfast in providing the highest quality of patient-centered care," said Jim Rechtin, Chief Executive Officer of Envision Healthcare. "While continuing to make patients our top priority, we focused on creating programs and services to support the well-being of the clinicians that care for those who need it most. We made investments and improvements to support our team members and the communities we serve. From advancing clinical quality standards and building communities of clinicians to championing philanthropic ventures that uplift patients across the globe, our 2022 Clinical Impact Report provides a glimpse into the incredible work Envision teammates do daily."

Envision's second annual Clinical Impact Report illustrates the organization's significant contributions to the healthcare community by highlighting its innovations in care and dedication to patients. The report details Envision's work within the pillars of Care, Connection and Community, showcasing everything from colon cancer prevention initiatives to patients' testimonials of Envision clinicians providing extraordinary care.

Delivering Safe, High-Quality, Patient-Centered Care

Envision clinicians provide integrated, high-quality care to patients throughout their care journey. In 2022, they treated patients in communities throughout the United States through the following:

29 million patient encounters

16 million emergency department and inpatient encounters

8 million radiology reads

2.4 million anesthesia cases

1 million colonoscopies

182,000 cataract surgeries

144,000 newborn deliveries supported

87,000 orthopedic surgeries

Care

Envision is empowering clinicians to provide safe, reliable care and advance clinical quality by optimizing the transition of care through evidence-based practices and nationally recognized standards. In 2022, Envision clinicians continued outperforming national quality benchmarks while treating complex medical conditions and authoring two Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services-approved national clinical quality measures. Through programs like Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport (ET3), Envision teams provided patients the right care at the right time and in the right place. They also contributed to healthcare advancements. In 2022, the Research Institute team conducted clinical trials and published 161 research publications, helping Envision earn a top three award at the prestigious Evidence Based Perioperative Medicine World Congress in London.

Connection

Envision is providing clinicians with the tools and resources they need to treat patients without distraction, furthering its commitment to investing in teammates and empowering them to thrive professionally and personally. In 2022, Envision redefined its organizational structure to build a transformative care experience for patients and drive clinical innovation. Envision focused on programs and services that inspire, protect, empower and engage physicians and advanced practice providers to prioritize their wellness. Envision's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts led to the launch of four employee resource groups, helping foster community. In addition, Envision helped care for patients and teammates during times of devastation. Following Hurricane Ian, Envision provided medical supplies and financial resources to help individuals.

Community

The Envision Healthcare Charitable Fund supports Envision's philanthropic efforts, working to make a difference in people's lives at the local, national and global levels. In 2022, the Charitable Fund donated $4 million to more than 50 community organizations, providing awareness, education and support to a variety of causes. Envision worked with United Way to assemble hygiene and smile kits for 4,000 individuals and supported the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation to reduce clinician burnout and promote well-being. In collaboration with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, AMSURG, a leading provider of colonoscopies, continued to educate the public about the importance of timely screenings to prevent and detect colorectal cancer. Envision also collaborated with Operation White Stork to deliver first aid kits to those on the frontlines in Ukraine. As part of their passion for improving healthcare worldwide, Envision clinicians and clinical support teammates cared for communities in need through Envision's Global Health Initiative. They provided 495 patient consults in the Dominican Republic and performed 38 surgeries and 245 consults in Honduras in 2022.

