Country Roads RV Center to Host an Open House April 28-30

The Open House Will Be Held at the Country Roads RV Center Dealership in Lexington, North Carolina

LEXINGTON, N.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce that they will host an Open House from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.

To learn more about the Open House, which is free and open to the public, please visit *** https://www.crrvc.com/come-visit-the-country-roads-rv-center-open-house-april-28-30th/ ***

The Open House will be held at the Country Roads RV Center dealership, which is located at 2609 Enterprise Road in Lexington, North Carolina.

On Friday, people are welcome to come by the Open House any time between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Special guests Gunny Smitty's Hot Dogs and Drift Along Pizza Company will be on hand serving up tasty food between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunset Slush of Lexington will provide treats.

The Open House will continue on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special guests California Grill Food Truck and The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck & Catering will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving delicious food. Treats will be provided by Sunset Slush of Lexington and Weathervane Winery.

On Sunday, the Open House will be held from 1-5 p.m.

As a company spokesperson noted, the Open House will be a great opportunity for people to check out the available selections of RVs, trailer trailers, toy haulers, and fifth wheels—all while enjoying great food and a festive atmosphere.

"Whether you're a diehard road warrior or a bona fide glamper, we're going to have everything you and your family need to select the rig that suits your needs at the lowest prices of the year," the spokesperson noted, adding that factory reps will be at the Open House to help answer any questions people might have about their specific products and models.

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com .

Country Roads RV Center

2609 Enterprise Road

Lexington, NC 27295

(336) 775-2100

