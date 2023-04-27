Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,060 in the last 365 days.

Country Roads RV Center to Host an Open House April 28-30

The Open House Will Be Held at the Country Roads RV Center Dealership in Lexington, North Carolina

LEXINGTON, N.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce that they will host an Open House from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.

To learn more about the Open House, which is free and open to the public, please visit ***https://www.crrvc.com/come-visit-the-country-roads-rv-center-open-house-april-28-30th/***

The Open House will be held at the Country Roads RV Center dealership, which is located at 2609 Enterprise Road in Lexington, North Carolina.

On Friday, people are welcome to come by the Open House any time between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Special guests Gunny Smitty's Hot Dogs and Drift Along Pizza Company will be on hand serving up tasty food between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunset Slush of Lexington will provide treats.

The Open House will continue on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special guests California Grill Food Truck and The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck & Catering will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving delicious food. Treats will be provided by Sunset Slush of Lexington and Weathervane Winery.

On Sunday, the Open House will be held from 1-5 p.m.

As a company spokesperson noted, the Open House will be a great opportunity for people to check out the available selections of RVs, trailer trailers, toy haulers, and fifth wheels—all while enjoying great food and a festive atmosphere.

"Whether you're a diehard road warrior or a bona fide glamper, we're going to have everything you and your family need to select the rig that suits your needs at the lowest prices of the year," the spokesperson noted, adding that factory reps will be at the Open House to help answer any questions people might have about their specific products and models.

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com.

Country Roads RV Center 
2609 Enterprise Road 
Lexington, NC  27295 
(336) 775-2100

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/country-roads-rv-center-to-host-an-open-house-april-28-30-301810022.html

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc

You just read:

Country Roads RV Center to Host an Open House April 28-30

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more