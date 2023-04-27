Naylor Association Solutions Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO Christine Shaw

Shaw's experience in B2B and B2C media and events brings tremendous value to Naylor and the association and society clients they serve.

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, has announced that B2B media and events executive Christine Shaw has been appointed as the new president and CEO of Naylor effective April 24th. Longtime president and CEO Alex DeBarr will be moving to a new role as advisor to the CEO and board member focusing on current and future growth initiatives.

"I am delighted to be the new president and CEO of Naylor Association Solutions and believe we have tremendous opportunities to continue to serve associations and help them grow their businesses," said Christine Shaw, president and CEO of Naylor. "Naylor is well poised as the leader in this space, and I look forward to leading this exceptional team and company. I am grateful to Koller Search Partners for presenting this opportunity and thrilled to join this team."

"This is a critical time for associations, and we'll continue to focus on helping to build strong associations by serving their critical engagement and revenue needs," said Alex DeBarr, former president and CEO of Naylor. "My new role will enable more focus on specific initiatives, and I'm looking forward to working with Christine and to helping the company and our clients keep moving forward."

Shaw comes to Naylor with an extensive background in B2B and B2C media and events spanning several different industries and markets. Shaw spent the last year and half as president of the Producer Media Group at Farm Journal Media. Prior to that she spent two and half years as CEO and board member of Investment News/Bonhill Group plc, two years as managing director and SVP of Global Events and B2B at Future plc and 17 years at Pennwell as a division leader.

DeBarr joined Naylor as president and CEO in 2006. Since that time, Naylor has effectively doubled in size and has gone from a print focused publisher to a multi-solution provider incorporating multiple digital media, event, SaaS and association management solutions for associations, as well as owning more than 20 events.

About Naylor Association Solutions

Naylor Association Solutions is devoted to building stronger associations. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Our offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, Association Management Software (AMS) and Member Data Platform (MDP) and full-service association management. Naylor's team supports its clients with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://naylor.com.

Pull Quote

"I am delighted to be the new president and CEO of Naylor Association Solutions and believe we have tremendous opportunities to continue to serve associations and help them grow their businesses," said Christine Shaw, president and CEO of Naylor.

Media Contact

Dani Mihalic, Naylor Association Solutions, 1 407-697-7046, dmihalic@naylor.com, https://www.naylor.com/

SOURCE Naylor Association Solutions