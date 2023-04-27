DTech Apps Announces Tasker Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

DTech Apps' Tasker was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Work Management Platform category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® today. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. DTech Apps was nominated in the Work Management Platform category for Product Management and New Product Awards.

"This recognition by the 2023 American Business Awards with the prestigious Bronze Stevie Award for Work Management Platform is a testament to the dedication and success of our team of developers and engineers," said John Martin, Vice President of DTech Apps. "At DTech Apps, we built Tasker to help organizations unlock their hidden potential and increase productivity for all forms of work – remote, on-premise, and hybrid. It is a great honor to be recognized for our leadership in this category."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About DTech Apps by Discover Technologies

DTech Apps is a technology startup company based out of McLean, VA. DTech Apps was created in 2019 by Discover Technologies — a small business that facilitates digital transformation through product and software development and IT strategy consulting— after company leaders recognized the challenges organizations were experiencing in modernizing office operations to become more efficient and successful. DTech Apps is trusted and certified by the US federal government to provide solutions that require constant uptime and the highest level of security. To learn more, visit www.dtechapps.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005861/en/