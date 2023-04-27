Diana Health Brings An Elevated Level of Women's Health Care to Robertson County with the Opening of Its Newest Practice in Springfield, TN

Diana Health today announced the opening of its newest practice, located in Springfield, TN, bringing full-scope, innovative women's health services to Robertson County and the surrounding areas.

Diana Health is a network of modern women's health practices reimagining the care experience for women and families. Its individualized, holistic care program integrates personalized care planning, classes, mental health counseling, and wellness coaching into its clinical offering. Its services span maternity care, well-woman care, and gynecological services, including surgery.

This is Diana Health's third practice in Tennessee, the others having opened in 2022 in Smyrna and Cookeville. This practice will open in collaboration with TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our third practice and to expand and deepen the work we are doing for women and families in Tennessee. Women deserve comprehensive, compassionate care and we are grateful to collaborate with a hospital like TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center that is so committed to women's services," said Kate Condliffe, CEO and co-founder of Diana Health.

A critical part of Diana Health's model is its work on Labor & Delivery where its team of OB/GYNs and Certified Nurse Midwives will provide 24x7 staffing and an evidence-based program that supports women to have the best birth possible, on their own terms.

"With the population growth of Robertson County, women's health remains one of our most important and necessary services," said Sean Patterson, Chief Executive Officer at TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center. "We want to ensure the women in our community have access to the healthcare services they need, and the hospital is pleased to welcome Diana Health, a provider focused on obstetrical and gynecological care."

Condliffe said, "At Diana Health, we are setting a new standard of care for women – one that supports and empowers women to live healthier, more fulfilling lives, while delivering improved outcomes. We want to ensure that as many women as possible have access to this new standard, which is why we're so excited to come to Springfield, TN."

About Diana Health

Diana Health is a modern women's health services provider offering prenatal care, labor and delivery, postpartum care, and gynecological services to women of all ages. Diana Health delivers an individualized, wellness focused care program that puts women at the center of their decision making and empowers them with the information and support they need to achieve their health and wellness goals. Clinical care, mental health care, and health & wellness coaching are all integrated, allowing for women to feel comprehensively seen, heard, and supported. The company partners with leading health systems to redesign their labor and delivery service lines, providing teams of CNMs and OB-GYNS as well as an evidence-based care model that empowers families to play a leading role on their birth experiences, leading to improved clinical outcomes. Diana Health currently has three locations in Tennessee - in Smyrna, Cookeville, and Springfield. Whether a woman is having a baby or looking for care from adolescent age to menopause age, Diana Health is on a mission to empower, inspire, and support women to live happier, healthier, more fulfilling lives.

For more information, please visit www.HeyDianaHealth.com.

