Wafflemat to Showcase Innovative Foundation Technology at the Post Tension Institute Convention
Wafflemat, a leading provider of foundation technology, is excited to announce its technical presentation at the Post Tension Institute Convention on May 3rd.
Wafflemat, a leading provider of innovative foundation technology, is excited to announce its technical presentation at the Post Tension Institute Convention on May 3rd. The event will take place at the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami, Florida.
— Lead Engineer Anna Leija-Olveda
The Post Tension Institute Convention is one of the premier events in the construction industry where industry professionals, from across the country, discuss the latest trends, technologies, and advancements in the field. Wafflemat is proud to be a part of this event and will showcase its innovative foundation technology that is revolutionizing the industry.
Wafflemat's technology is designed to reduce the amount of concrete required for foundations while increasing the strength and durability of the foundation with its efficient design. The Wafflemat foundation system provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional concrete foundations, eliminating the need for costly trenching.
"We are excited to showcase the Wafflemat Foundation System at the Post Tension Institute Convention," said Wafflemat’s Lead Engineer Anna Leija-Olveda. "This unique event presents an opportunity for my fellow engineers to review our analysis up close and in-depth. We look forward to sharing our results so other industry professionals can benefit from this superior concrete foundation system.
The PTI members attending the conference will have the opportunity to learn more about Wafflemat's foundation system and its many benefits which include reduced construction time, lower costs, and a stiffer cross-section that allows for resistance against extreme soil moisture variation. Wafflemat's team of experts will be available to answer questions and provide demonstrations of the technology throughout the event.
For more information about Wafflemat and its foundation technology, please visit www.wafflemat.com.
