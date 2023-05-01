Submit Release
News Search

There were 265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,812 in the last 365 days.

Wafflemat to Showcase Innovative Foundation Technology at the Post Tension Institute Convention

The Wafflemat Foundation System is an above-ground rib system that requires 0 trenching of in-ground ribs!

The Wafflemat Foundation System is an above-ground rib system that requires 0 trenching of in-ground ribs!

Wafflemat, a leading provider of foundation technology, is excited to announce its technical presentation at the Post Tension Institute Convention on May 3rd.

We look forward to sharing our results so other industry professionals can benefit from this superior concrete foundation system. ”
— Lead Engineer Anna Leija-Olveda
MIAMI, FL, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wafflemat, a leading provider of innovative foundation technology, is excited to announce its technical presentation at the Post Tension Institute Convention on May 3rd. The event will take place at the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami, Florida.

The Post Tension Institute Convention is one of the premier events in the construction industry where industry professionals, from across the country, discuss the latest trends, technologies, and advancements in the field. Wafflemat is proud to be a part of this event and will showcase its innovative foundation technology that is revolutionizing the industry.

Wafflemat's technology is designed to reduce the amount of concrete required for foundations while increasing the strength and durability of the foundation with its efficient design. The Wafflemat foundation system provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional concrete foundations, eliminating the need for costly trenching.

"We are excited to showcase the Wafflemat Foundation System at the Post Tension Institute Convention," said Wafflemat’s Lead Engineer Anna Leija-Olveda. "This unique event presents an opportunity for my fellow engineers to review our analysis up close and in-depth. We look forward to sharing our results so other industry professionals can benefit from this superior concrete foundation system.

The PTI members attending the conference will have the opportunity to learn more about Wafflemat's foundation system and its many benefits which include reduced construction time, lower costs, and a stiffer cross-section that allows for resistance against extreme soil moisture variation. Wafflemat's team of experts will be available to answer questions and provide demonstrations of the technology throughout the event.

For more information about Wafflemat and its foundation technology, please visit www.wafflemat.com.

Robert Bettis
Wafflemat
+1 8559233628
email us here

You just read:

Wafflemat to Showcase Innovative Foundation Technology at the Post Tension Institute Convention

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more