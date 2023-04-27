Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,964 in the last 365 days.

Small Business Owner Warren Norgaard to Meet with Members of Congress to Discuss Digital Marketing Issues

Warren Norgaard, owner of Milkweed Arts

Warren Norgaard, owner of Milkweed Arts

Milkweed Arts Logo

Milkweed Arts Logo

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we need policies that support their growth and success in the digital marketplace.”
— Warren Norgaard, owner of Milkweed Arts
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Milkweed Arts, a small business owned by Warren Norgaard, is pleased to announce that Norgaard will be meeting with members of Congress in May to discuss digital marketing issues affecting small businesses. The meeting comes at a crucial time, as upcoming legislation on this topic is currently being considered in Congress.

Norgaard, who has been running Milkweed Arts for nearly a decade, has faced numerous challenges in the digital marketing realm. As a small business owner, he has had to compete with larger companies that have greater resources for online advertising and search engine optimization. Norgaard has been an advocate for small businesses in his community and beyond, and is committed to ensuring that all entrepreneurs have a fair shot at success in the digital marketplace.

The meeting with members of Congress will focus on a range of digital marketing issues, including privacy concerns, data collection and usage, and the role of online advertising in shaping consumer behavior. Norgaard hopes to raise awareness among lawmakers about the unique challenges faced by small businesses in these areas, and to advocate for policies that will support the growth and success of entrepreneurs in the digital age.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to speak with members of Congress about these important issues," said Norgaard. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we need policies that support their growth and success in the digital marketplace. I'm looking forward to sharing my perspective with lawmakers and advocating for policies that will benefit entrepreneurs like me."

About Milkweed Arts:
Milkweed Arts is a small business founded by Warren Norgaard that specializes in kiln-formed glass art classes for adults. Norgaard has been working with glass for over 30 years, and his work has been featured in galleries and gift shops across the country. Milkweed Arts is committed to expanding the impact art can have on the local community and beyond.

For more information about Milkweed Arts, please visit www.milkweedartsaz.com.

WarrenNorgaard
Milkweed Arts
+1 602-341-6580
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Small Business Owner Warren Norgaard to Meet with Members of Congress to Discuss Digital Marketing Issues

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more