Henderson County Drug Investigation Leads to Search Warrant, Arrests

LEXINGTON – An ongoing joint drug investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia and the arrest of three individuals in Henderson County.

Since January, agents and investigators have worked proactively to target illicit drug activity in Henderson County.  As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 21700 block of Highway 412 East in Lexington.

On Wednesday, TBI and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration, 26th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Huntingdon Police Department executed the search warrant and discovered drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.  All three residents in the home, at the time of the search warrant, were arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on $50,000 bond.

  • William Corey Hayes (DOB: 5/16/86)
    • Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Methamphetamine)
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    • Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)
    • Possession of Schedule IV
  • Megan Nicole Giachetti (DOB: 5/12/90)
    • Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Methamphetamine)
    • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    • Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)
    • Possession of Schedule IV
  • Breanna Helen Austin (DOB: 11/12/00)
    • Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Methamphetamine)
    • Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)
Hayes
Giachetti
Austin

