Company Announcement Date: April 26, 2023 FDA Publish Date: April 27, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product may contain undeclared sesame in bread Company Name: GH Foods CA, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Turkey and Havarti Sandwich

April 26, 2023, Riverside, CA – GH Foods CA, LLC. is voluntarily recalling 8.55 oz packages of Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches due to undeclared sesame in bread. People who are allergic to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled product was shipped to Ralphs stores in California from 01/01/23 to 4/24/23.

The recalled Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches are packaged in 8.55 oz clear plastic clamshells, with UPC 8 2676615584 2, and marked with Sell-by Dates on the front of the packet. All sell-by dates up to and including 4/29/23 are included in this recall. No other products or lots are affected by this recall. Example photos of the recalled product with labels are below.

No reports of illnesses or injury have been received to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a GH Foods CA, LLC internal review/audit that sesame in the bread was not declared as an allergen. Sesame was always an ingredient and should have been declared as an allergen starting January 1, 2023 as it was added to the list of the major food allergens.

GH Foods CA, LLC. is urging customers with any sesame concerns or allergies to dispose of the recalled products or return to the store of purchase for a full refund. Receipts are not required for the return. GH Foods CA, LLC is standing by to answer customer questions at 888.449.9386 Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm PST.