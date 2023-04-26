Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,052 in the last 365 days.

Navy Wounded Warrior Launches Esports Program to Support Rehabilitation and Community-Building

“Navy Wounded Warrior is excited to incorporate esports into our recreational offerings,” said Jenna Link, Director of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s Fleet and Family Readiness Casualty Support Programs. “This new venture will allow recovering service members to socialize and build personal connections through gaming. We can engage a new generation of enrollees through both in-person and online events as spectators and competitors alike.”

By leveraging the power of esports, the program aims to provide a new and innovative channel of recreational activities to help wounded warriors stay engaged, build resilience and connect with their peers.

“The future of the Navy Wounded Warrior Esports program is exciting and demonstrates how the program has evolved,” said Refugio Orozco, branch head of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s Fleet and Family Readiness Marketing and Communications. “We’re really excited to create this unique opportunity to connect Sailors and Coast Guardsmen and help them forge new friendships through gaming. We are using cutting edge technology that gaming presents to allow new ways for them to socialize. We’ve only scratched the surface of what's to come.”

As part of National Military Appreciation Month, Navy Wounded Warrior Esports Program will host their first in-person event on May 19, 2023, at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., featuring fan-favorite game title, “Rocket League.” The first of its kind event will offer participants an opportunity to connect with like-minded community and participate in a challenging and rewarding activity.

Navy Wounded Warrior Esports is a testament to the Navy’s commitment to providing relevant and innovative support to its service members and recognizing the unique challenges faced by the Navy Wounded Warrior community.

Navy Wounded Warrior is the Navy’s sole organization for coordinating the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen and providing resources and support to their families. Through proactive leadership, the program provides individually-tailored assistance designed to optimize the success of the wounded warriors’ recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration activities.

You just read:

Navy Wounded Warrior Launches Esports Program to Support Rehabilitation and Community-Building

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more