Navy Wounded Warrior Names Team Navy Roster for the 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge

The Warrior Games are an annual adaptive-sports competition organized by the Department of Defense and hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command (TRADOC). This year is the 13th anniversary highlighting the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of seriously wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members. While the structure of the Warrior Games Challenge may be slightly different than a traditional Warrior Games, athletes will still participate in a premier and elite-level adaptive sporting event.

This year’s event will feature 11 sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, shooting, track, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

HM3 Kolawole “Kola” Arubuolawe

MA2 Lindsay Battista (ret.)

HM1 Kalyn Bedel

CAPT Suzanne Brown, USCG (ret.)

HM2 Donald “Don” Calero

ABH2 Luis Cervantes (ret.)

STGC John “Blake” Conley (ret.)

LT Joshua “Josh” Connell (ret.)

LT William “Erik” Crews (ret.)

IS2 Andrew Garcia

LS2 Merry Garza (ret.)

GMC Derelle Gladden (ret.)

YN2 Aaron Gomez, USCG (ret.)

MA2 Kyle Higginbotham

AN Jasmine “Jas” Jones

AWO2 Kyle Kitzman

AS1 Francis “Frank” Lasch

HM1 Jamie Lopez (ret.)

MA1 Christopher “Chris” Lorenz

AWO2 Levi Moore (ret.)

HM2 Maxwell “Kwame” Ocloo

HM3 Johnathan “John” Paige

GM1 Larry Polendey (ret.)

CTT1 Jiesyl Rama

ATAN Christopher “Chris” Ratliff

FCA2 Kayla “Sassy” Saska

LS2 Baurel Souop (ret.)

RDML Edward “Teddy” St. Pierre, USCG

AFW1 Mykal “Mike” Sykes

IS2 Jesse Temares

NC1 Tiffany “Tiff” Whetstonestaley

OS1 Travis “Jigsaw” Wyatt (ret.)

HM3 Gabrielle “Gabby” Yarbrough (ret.)

PS2 Maria Concepcion “Cone” Yuvienco

Team Navy is part of Navy Wounded Warrior’s adaptive athletics program, which is open to service members and veterans in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard with serious, non-combat or combat-related injuries and physical or psychological illnesses. Recovering service members rebuild their strength and endurance, while also drawing inspiration from their teammates. Sports also help build self-esteem, lower stress levels and invite service members to rejoin a team environment. All enrollees in Navy Wounded Warrior are encouraged to include adaptive athletics in their recovery plans. Participation is voluntary and requires Sailors and Coast Guardsmen to self-refer or be referred by their commands, chaplain, medical team, peers, or others for enrollment determination.  Connect by phone at 855-NAVY-WWP (855-628-9997) or e-mail navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil.

