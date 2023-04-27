Stents Market Expected to Reach US$ 19.7 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 5.6% [PDF Version]

Stents Market1

Stents Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik SE & CO. KG., Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Elixir Medical Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Reva Medical, Inc., and Terumo Corporation.

Stents are small mesh tubes made of metal or plastic that are inserted into narrowed or blocked blood vessels to help keep them open. They are commonly used to treat atherosclerosis, a condition in which plaque builds up inside the arteries, causing them to become narrow and restricting blood flow. Stents are typically inserted into the artery during a minimally invasive procedure called angioplasty, in which a small balloon is inflated inside the artery to widen it and the stent is then placed to help maintain the increased diameter of the artery. Stents can also be used to treat other conditions such as aneurysms and blockages in the bile ducts or urinary tract.

Stents Market Statistics: The global Stents market is estimated to reach $19.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Stents Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Stents research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Stents industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Stents which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.

The segments and sub-section of Stents market is shown below:

By Product: Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents, and Stent Related Implant

By Material: Metallic Biomaterial, Polymer Biomaterial, and Natural Biomaterial

By End User: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik SE & CO. KG., Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Elixir Medical Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Reva Medical, Inc., and Terumo Corporation.

Important years considered in the Stents study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of Stents Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Stents Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Stents in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Stents market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Stents market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?

