EMU Faculty of Dentistry Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Şükrü Tüzmen Releases a Statement on the Occasion of 25 April World DNA Day

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Dentistry Vice Dean and Molecular Biology and Genetics Specialist Prof. Dr. Şükrü Tüzmen released a statement about 25 April World DNA Day. Prof. Dr. Tüzmen’s statement reads as follows:

“25 April: DNA Day”

“Every year, 25 April is observed as “World DNA Day” by the scientific community. With the discovery of the DNA molecule, considered one of the most important discoveries in history, and the demonstration of its double helix structure, great developments have been made in many life sciences, especially genetics. World DNA Day, first observed in the United States in 2003, is celebrated every year through the organisation of informative and awareness-raising events in various parts of the world. The purpose of the events held on this special day is to inform the society by conveying the latest developments in genome research and to explain the importance of these developments in human life. 25 April is also the date of the publication of the scientific article published in Nature magazine in 1953 by scientists such as James Watson, Francis Crick, Maurice Wilkins, Rosalind Franklin, who revealed the structure of DNA. On this occasion, academicians and the general public come together every year on 25 April DNA Day.

The USA National Human Genome Research Institute encourages scientific organizations to host DNA Day celebration events from January to May each year.”

“What is DNA?”

“Deoxyribonucleic acid (abbreviated as DNA) is the molecule that carries genetic information for the development and functioning of an organism. DNA is made of two linked strands that go around each other like a twisted ladder, a shape known as a double helix. In this context, DNA is an organic chemical that contains genetic information and instructions for protein synthesis. DNA is a molecule that provides the genetic instructions necessary for the vital functions and biological development of organisms. In addition, DNA is the basic molecule of genetics and heredity. For this reason, genetic studies play an important role in many points such as the susceptibility of individuals to diseases, the response to be developed against medicine and the benefit of the person. Along with DNA research, significant progress has been made in fields of medicine, forensic medicine, pharmacy, reproductive biology and agriculture. Technologies and DNA tests that reveal DNA sequencing today have been made possible by the discovery of DNA structure and the completion of the Human Genome Project.”

“Human Genome Project and Its Importance”

This year, 25 April World DNA Day will celebrate both the 20th anniversary of the completion of the Human Genome Project (2003) and the 70th anniversary of the discovery of the DNA double helix. The Human Genome Project was initiated in 1990 by an international research group to reveal and comprehensively examine the entire DNA sequence of the organism (also known as the genome). In 2003, the Human Genome Project was concluded. With the revolutionary success of the Human Genome Project, the first sequencing of the human genome was created and thus provided fundamental information that accelerated the study of human biology and improved medical applications. In the light of this information, it has made important contributions in the biomedical field such as the determination of hereditary diseases, prenatal (in the womb) diagnosis, family origin analysis, examining the diseases at the molecular level and designing the necessary treatment. The World DNA Day activities aim to spread the importance of genetics to large groups of people. Studies in the field of genetics, which are becoming more and more important day by day, lead to inventions to increase the quality of human life and will continue to do so.”