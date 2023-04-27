Submit Release
EMU Faculty of Tourism Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe Attends MTCON Conference as an Invited Speaker

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism, Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe, attended the " The 4th Conference  on Managing  Tourism Across Continents" (MTCON 2023) held in Istanbul as an invited speaker and chaired the "Editors' Panel" session.

The conference, co-chaired by Prof. Dr. Fevzi Okumuş from Central Florida University and Prof. Dr. Başak Denizci Guillet from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and organized under the leadership of the Association of Tourism Academics, was participated by approximately 200 academics from 20 different countries.

At the conference, Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe chaired a session attended by the chief and associate editors of Spanish Journal of Marketing (Prof. Dr. Carlos Flavian), The Service Industries Journal (Prof. Dr. Levent Altınay), Tourism Review (Prof. Dr. Catherine Prentice), Journal of Hospitality Marketing and Management (Prof. Dr. Doğan Gürsoy), and Consumer Behavior in Tourism and Hospitality (Assoc. Prof. Dr. Serena Volo). The session focused on topics such as "Why Submitted Studies Are Rejected or Not Published in Scientific Journals," "What is Sought in an Original Scientific Study," "How to Respond to Reviewer Comments," and "Which Topics Stand Out for New and Future Research." In the same session, Prof. Dr. Karatepe also provided information to the participants about the "Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Insights," for which he is the managing editor, and the "International Journal of Contemporary Hospitality Management," for which he is the regional editor responsible for the Middle East and Africa.

