Governor Lujan Grisham issues statement on passing of former Governor Jerry Apodaca

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:
Maddy Hayden

Office of the Governor
maddy.hayden1@state.nm.us

April 26, 2023

 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement following the passing of former New Mexico Governor Jerry Apodaca on Wednesday:

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of former Governor Jerry Apodaca. As the state’s first Hispanic governor, he paved the way for more New Mexicans to enter public office, making sure that our diversity is better represented in our leadership. He was also a stalwart advocate for the rights of patients and was instrumental in the creation of the state’s first medical cannabis program nearly half a century ago.

I am grateful for his many years of service to the people of New Mexico, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

 

###

