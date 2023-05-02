Seabiscuit Heritage Foundation Permanent Exhibition Opening Celebration
opening celebration for the Seabiscuit Heritage Society's museum on Ridgewood Ranch,Willits CA
Because Seabiscuit was one of the greatest racehorses who ever lived, his barn is a landmark in sports history.”WILLITS, CA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seabiscuit Heritage Foundation Celebrates Opening of a Permanent Exhibition
— Laura Hillenbrand
The Seabiscuit Heritage Foundation is delighted to announce the opening celebration of their permanent exhibition housed in the original 1930's era stud barn of the legendary racehorse. The barn itself is listed as a National Historic Site. The opening will be May 27, 2023 from 11:00-1:00 on the spectacular Ridgewood Ranch in Mendocino County, CA.
The exhibit will feature archival photos, paintings, tack and a theatre with ongoing films. The event will also include a ribbon cutting ceremony, a presentation of the Seabiscuit Heritage Foundation's mission, and a tour of the exhibition.
The Seabiscuit Heritage Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of Seabiscuit and his impact on the sport of horse racing and the family that owned him.
Also on the ranch is a restored historic carriage house available for a weekend stay on the 5,000 acre ranch in one of the most picturesque settings in California.
The foundation is excited to share this momentous occasion with the public and looks forward to welcoming visitors to Ridgewood Ranch
