TAIWAN, April 27 - President Tsai meets American Veterans National Commander Donald McLean

On the afternoon of April 27, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by American Veterans (AMVETS) National Commander Donald McLean and his wife. President Tsai thanked AMVETS for its staunch, longstanding support, and noted that through exchanges with AMVETS, Taiwan's Veterans Affairs Council (VAC) has also progressively improved a number of policies, providing better service to our veterans. The president expressed hope that Taiwan and the United States will continue to enhance our bilateral exchanges on veterans' affairs in the years ahead.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Commander McLean, Mrs. McLean, I extend a very warm welcome to you. For over 30 years, AMVETS and Taiwan's VAC have enjoyed a strong friendship. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, I am delighted to receive our good friends from AMVETS once again.

Over the years, AMVETS has passed several resolutions supporting the US government's efforts to expand exchanges with Taiwan, and has spoken up for Taiwan at international events. I sincerely thank you for your staunch, longstanding support.

Through exchanges with AMVETS, our VAC has also progressively improved a number of policies, providing better service to our veterans. In recent years, the VAC has been working with universities and businesses to help veterans pursue education and employment after leaving the military. The council is also working to improve medical services in veteran care homes. And a remote healthcare network has now been established thanks to cooperation between veteran care homes and the Veterans General Hospital.

I understand that as part of this trip, Commander McLean and Mrs. McLean have visited the Taipei Veterans General Hospital and other institutions. I believe that by sharing our experiences, both sides will be able to provide veterans with even more comprehensive care.

In recent years, Taiwan-US engagement has grown increasingly close. The US Congress has passed multiple bills to assist Taiwan in strengthening its self-defense capabilities and deepen Taiwan-US economic ties. We look forward to enhancing our bilateral exchanges on veterans' affairs in the years ahead. In the meantime, I wish Commander McLean and Mrs. McLean a successful visit.

National Commander McLean then delivered remarks, saying that he and his wife had enjoyed his visit to Taiwan and thanking VAC Minister Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) and his staff for accompanying them on visits to a hospital and a veterans' home, where they exchanged ideas on veteran care in the United States and Taiwan and on how to make further improvements.

National Commander McLean said he was pleased about our bilateral exchange and our shared resolve. He also stated that his organization will continue to uphold the resolutions it has passed in support of Taiwan and Taiwan's veterans and to speak up for Taiwan when they go to the US Congress. National Commander McLean expressed his gratitude again at being invited to Taiwan as well as his hope that our bilateral relationship will continue for many years.