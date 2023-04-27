Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone Sign Master Franchise Agreement in the Philippines

VIVA Foods Secures 50-Unit Franchise Deal to Bring Popular Fast-Casual Brands to Southeast Asia

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone announced today the signing of a 50-unit Master Franchise agreement with VIVA International Food &Restaurants, Inc., a subsidiary of VIVA Group of Companies, to establish a presence for both brands in the Philippines over the next 5 years.

This latest agreement comes just after Capriotti's announced its first-ever international deal with the Republic of India late last year. Development in the Philippines will work to achieve a similar cause; that being to begin establishing both brands as leading QSR concepts not only in the United States but on the global stage. And with the Philippines being one of the world's fastest-growing emerging economies, the Capriotti's and Wing Zone team are eager to witness the foothold they can foster and the experience they can provide to such a key player in the world's culinary space.

"Whether they be communities here in the U.S. or overseas, our team, as well as our franchise partners at VIVA Foods, are united in a shared commitment to introduce the Philippines to the quality and innovation that is inherent to our family of brands," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone.

VIVA International Food &Restaurants, Inc., the food subsidiary of the Viva Group of Companies, is supported by a team of experienced professionals with decades of experience operating in Philippines entertainment industry. A team that has successfully brought popular food brands from the USA, Japan, Italy, Thailand, and Manila to consumers and markets throughout Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders.

Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information about Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com. For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 167 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 250 profitable restaurants by the end of 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com . Like Wing Zone on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com or 937-545-9812

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capriottis-sandwich-shop-and-wing-zone-sign-master-franchise-agreement-in-the-philippines-301809890.html

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop