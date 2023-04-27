Yeager and Carfagno to Elevated to Lead Compas Supplier Partner Team

Compas, the leading media buyer in the healthcare industry, has elevated Lauren Yeager and Chris Carfagno to lead the company's Supplier Partner Team. They will both be promoted to the titles of Vice President, Supplier Partner Team.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (PRWEB) April 27, 2023

Compas, the leading media buyer in the healthcare industry, has elevated Lauren Yeager and Chris Carfagno to lead the company's Supplier Partner Team. They will both be promoted to the titles of Vice President, Supplier Partner Team.

Compas' Supplier Partner Team collaborates with the industry's leading media providers to create high value, innovative and effective marketing and media solutions for its clients. Compas is the only healthcare agency with a dedicated Supplier Partner Team.

In this role, Yeager and Carfagno will oversee and manage key relationships with Compas' suppliers. They will ensure Compas delivers on its core values of Accountability, Transparency and Performance while delivering incremental savings to its clients.

Since its founding in 1990, Compas has been building partner-of-choice relationships with leading media suppliers representing all channels in order to provide timely, relevant and strategic messaging to healthcare professionals, consumers, patients and caregivers. This is accomplished through a unique approach that is unmatched in the industry.

Yeager has extensive experience in relationship management, business development and media and sales strategy. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, including 12+ years with Compas, she has a proven track record of supporting and growing suppliers' business as well as advising media planning teams to ensure best-in-class solutions for Compas' clients.

Carfagno has deep background in marketing, sales planning, and business development. With over 20 years of industry experience, including 7+ years with Compas, he has built strong relationships with key suppliers, clients and their planning teams and has been instrumental in bringing these stakeholders together to create high-performing, successful solutions for Compas' clients.

"The Supplier Partner Team is a visionary and unique offering that has been part of our unparalleled service to clients. By building strong and meaningful relationships with key, innovative and diverse publishers, we have maintained industry leadership while creating important opportunities for our clients," stated Chief Business Development Officer, John Donovan. "Under Lauren and Chris' leadership, the Supplier Partner Team will continue to lead our clients to important connections and ideas that drive their business."

Compas is a National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC) certified diverse supplier. Along with agency partner CMI Media Group, the company was named a 2023 Best Place to Work by Ad Age.

About Compas

For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry's leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients' media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients' collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry's best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://compas-inc.com/careers/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/yeager_and_carfagno_to_elevated_to_lead_compas_supplier_partner_team/prweb19305859.htm