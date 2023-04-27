Planet Depos Welcomes Grace Chance as New Sales Team Member

As National Market Expands, Global Court Reporting Firm Bolsters Sales Team

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) April 27, 2023

Planet Depos LLC, an international court reporting firm and a leader in the industry, is excited to announce that Grace Chance has joined the company's sales team. Based in South Florida, Ms. Chance travels the country meeting with clients to ensure their litigation needs are met. Her principled reputation has been earned through years of delivering superior service to her clients. She works closely with litigation teams throughout the complete life cycle of each case and her experience runs deep having serviced large class actions, MDL's and matters of high sensitivity.

"Grace is highly respected in the industry and has an exceptional track record that aligns perfectly with the vision we are pursuing," says Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales at Planet Depos. "The passion she brings to her job and the dedication she shows to her clients are inspiring. Because of this, the relationships Grace has earned over the years will only continue to strengthen, and we are excited to blend her talents with the rest of our team."

Ms. Chance was previously the Senior Vice President of Business Development at TSG Reporting, having spent over 15 years in the field of court reporting. She studied at the University of Florida and The University of Central Florida's College of Journalism, receiving degrees in both marketing and communications. Ms. Chance started her career in the sports marketing industry working with major sports entities such as NASCAR, the PGA Tour and NCAA football.

"Planet Depos' reputation for providing excellent customer service and the family culture that is evident in the way they treat their team is what brought me here," says Chance. "I am confident that my clients will appreciate the level of detail they put into every aspect of their case and will be excited to take this journey with me."

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with over 50 offices around the world, Planet Depos is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting and litigation technology services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations, and government entities. The company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials, and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including remote depositions, streaming text and video, digital court reporting, and digital exhibits.

