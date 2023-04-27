Transdermal Patches Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2027 at a 5.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Patches: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for transdermal patches market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% to reach approximately $8.8 billion by 2027.

Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases; and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including GlaxoSmithKline, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Mylan Pharmaceuticals inc. (Viatris), Novartis and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.

The increasing incidence of acute and chronic pain and rising geriatric populations with osteoporosis-related issues are the major factors likely to fuel the market for topical pain management drugs. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, the high prominence of pain and pain-related diseases is the leading cause of disability and disease burden globally. In 2016, the burden of chronic pain increased, to a recorded 1.9 billion people with symptomatic chronic conditions.

In 2020, middle-income and low-income countries' prevalence of chronic pain in adults increased to 33%, and as high as 56% in the elderly. The increasing burden of pain; rising medical costs caused by lack of low-quality pain management; and the physical, psychological and economic losses affecting individuals and their family members have made chronic pain an important public health problem. These factors of the burden of chronic pain are likely to drive the market for transdermal patches during the forecast period.

The pain relief patches segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021. The opioids segment recorded $1.2 billion in revenue in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period. The NSAIDs segment is likely to grow in the near future at a high rate.

The Microderm segment of the transdermal patches market is estimated to be $5.0 billion in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach a forecast value of $6.4 billion by 2027. Greater bioavailability of active ingredients, low cost, fewer side effects and the delivery of large molecules of drugs are some of the factors likely to propel the demand of usage of Microderm patches in the near future in the pharmaceutical industry and other medicinal sectors.

