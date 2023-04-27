International Government Leaders to Address Crypto, CBDCs and Digital Assets at "The Future of Money, Governance and the Law"

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is set to host an event that will bring together government leaders to discuss the radical changes in money, cryptocurrency, banks, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The conference, titled " The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law ," will include law makers, regulators, innovators, and business leaders who are shaping the financial system.

The event will be held on May 24-25, 2023, in Washington, D.C., and will include keynote addresses and panel discussions on various topics, such as the battle between traditional versus decentralized finance, the balance between customer protection and privacy, and practical advice on cryptocurrency accounting, taxes, and reporting. Register Here

"The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law will bring together government leaders during this decisive time to examine changes in money and the laws governing it. We are very excited to host this conference which will provide a platform for experts to share their insights and ideas on this critical topic," said GBA Executive Director, Gerard Dache.

Attendees will hear first-hand perspectives from international NGOs, national organizations, state and local governments, academic institutions, and commercial entities. Among the roster of confirmed speakers are leaders from the United Nations, European Parliament, Central Banks, US Department of Treasury, Cornell University, Circle, Ciphertrace, a Mastercard company, and many more. View all speakers here

The conference is open to everyone, including those curious about cryptocurrency and its implications on the future of money. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the industry's top minds, network with fellow professionals, and gain practical insights into the latest trends and developments in the world of cryptocurrency.

For more information about the conference go to https://www.gbaglobal.org/FoMGL

The Government Blockchain Association ( www.gbaglobal.org ) is a non-profit organization that supports the use of blockchain technology in government with a mission to connect, communicate, and collaborate, with government leaders and stakeholders to use blockchain technology to improve public services.

About the Government Blockchain Association

GBA connects people and organizations with blockchain technology-based solutions to problems typically faced by government entities. We focus on our members to promote blockchain technology solutions to government but do not advocate for any specific policy position. GBA cultivates professional workflows between technologists, public policymakers, application specialists. Our chapters, working groups, and members serve as a catalyst in creating creative, profitable, and positive leveraging of blockchain technology.

Learn more at www.gbaglobal.org

