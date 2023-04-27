Doja Cat Is Skechers' First Artist-in-Residence

Skechers confirms what Doja Cat announced—that she is the brand's first Artist-in-Residence.

"Skechers has given me a new canvas to create and I can't wait to show everyone what we are building," said Doja Cat who rocked a stunning custom dress crafted from deconstructed Skechers Uno fashion sneakers during her performance at the TIME100 gala in New York on Wednesday night.

About Doja Cat

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at 16 years old. Raised in LA, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid. Signed to Kemosabe/RCA in 2014, she released her Purrr! EP followed by her debut album Amala in 2018, but the release of her single "Mooo!" in late 2018 catapulted her into the mainstream and was met with critical acclaim. The following year, she released her GRAMMY-nominated platinum album Hot Pink, which features "Streets," the viral TikTok sensation that soundtracked the ‘Silhouette Challenge' and her GRAMMY-nominated #1 smash record, "Say So" which has been RIAA certified 6x platinum.

Doja's creativity and showmanship as a performer has been praised time and time again. She's delivered unique and show stopping performances on nearly all the major award show stages and music festivals around the world and was named as one of the 100 most influential people of 2023 by TIME. Doja's GRAMMY award-winning third album Planet Her dominated the charts, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also generated the highest first day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper. The GRAMMY award-winning and RIAA certified platinum hit "Kiss Me More" ft. SZA, the lead single off Planet Her, hit #1 at Top 40 and Rhythm radio with over 5 billion streams worldwide. Earlier this year, Doja became the first woman to have four #1 hits from one album and landed #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time. More recently, in October 2022, Doja's single "Vegas" from the Elvis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack hit #1 at Pop Radio – leading her to not only have the most #1's at Pop Radio this decade but also the most top 10s among women on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX, The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and over 4,500 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

