Core Spaces Introduces Oxenfree, the Future of Build-to-Rent Communities

Trailblazing Real Estate Company Announces Pipeline Expected to Deliver Over 20 Build-to-Rent Communities Nationwide by 2026

Breaks Ground on Inaugural 408 Home Development in Princeton, Texas and 96 Home Development in Nashville, Tennessee

Core Spaces ("Core" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated residential real estate developer, owner and operator, today introduced Oxenfree, the brand for the company's premier Build-to-Rent ("BTR") platform. Poised to be one of the largest collections of communities in the BTR category, the purpose-built, beautifully designed residences will be located in fast-growing markets across the United States, including Denver, Dallas, Austin, Nashville and Charlotte. Oxenfree's debut communities are slated to begin delivering in Princeton, Texas and Nashville, Tenn. in summer 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005792/en/

Since 2010, Core has disrupted the student housing sector by marrying high-design and a hospitality-first residential experience in Tier 1 college markets. Core is poised to lead the BTR sector with the launch of Oxenfree, its premier purpose-built communities that will change the game in the rapidly emerging BTR category. Leveraging the company's national presence, Oxenfree has an identified pipeline that represents nearly 8,000 units helping address local housing demands.

Founded on the principles of new (sub)urbanism, Oxenfree communities will be centered around walkable neighborhoods, shared spaces and integration with the natural landscape. Each community will be designed to empower residents with elevated experiences, tasteful amenities, and refined finishes. Oxenfree neighborhoods will offer the convenience of maintenance-free multi-family living, with all the benefits of a single-family lifestyle.

"As more generations make the conscious shift from city to suburban living, the single-family home sector is poised for greater disruption and growth than has ever been possible," said Dan Goldberg, President, Core Spaces. "We're thrilled to introduce Oxenfree, to not only alleviate the strain from the lack of housing supply in growing, gateway cities, but also to provide residents across the country with a greater sense of community. We've spent years listening, researching, investing and innovating to deliver communities with spaces designed to provide everything residents need, at any stage of life."

Core's unique design-build approach will create neighborhoods with a varied unit mix to fit the way people want to live. A collection of four different home categories will include single-family homes and townhomes with unique architectural designs in three distinct styles: modern farmhouse, warm industrial, and contemporary. Oxenfree will offer varying rental price points with an emphasis on both affordable and higher-end units to cater to a mix of residents.

"We've all seen it or lived it. Stacked apartments, thin walls, noisy upstairs neighbors, or parking that's too far away. When you think about it, this has become the standard of living," said Marc Lifshin, Founder, Core Spaces. "We built Oxenfree to challenge expectations and reflect the ways we all wish to live today. This is the future of living."

Core's BTR division launched in 2020 and includes a dedicated team highly experienced in the single-family residential space, led by industry veteran Ron Martin, President of BTR, and Cliff Payne, Chief Investment Officer of BTR. Core will leverage its national presence and expertise in ground up development, award-winning design and hospitality-driven property management to continue to grow Oxenfree, ushering in a new era of BTR housing with over 20 developments expected to deliver by 2026.

For more information on Oxenfree, visit https://www.oxenfree.com/free-to-be/.

About Core Spaces

Core Spaces is a vertically integrated company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing residential properties that create a better life for everyone under our roof. From world-class amenities and progressive design to client service with a hospitality-driven approach, Core Spaces provides living spaces and services that create a better daily life for its residents. Its projects are thoughtfully designed, customized, developed, and managed to create extraordinary lifestyle experiences that are as unique as their respective markets. Since its founding in 2010, Core has consistently delivered award-winning developments in top markets across the country. It currently owns and/or manages 47 properties nationwide – totaling over 23,000 units and beds – and has a pipeline of over 40,000 units and beds in various stages of development and acquisition. For more information, visit www.corespaces.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005792/en/