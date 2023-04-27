Barrell Craft Spirits® and Stellum™ Spirits Awarded Four Double Gold and Seven Gold Medals at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Stellum Fibonacci Rye is Named a Finalist for "Best in Class"

Plus Three BCS Expressions Strike Double Gold for a Second Time

Barrell Craft Spirits® (BCS) and Stellum™ Spirits were awarded four Double Gold and seven Gold medals at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), the largest international spirits competition in the United States. With two decades of experience, the SFWSC has become one of the most respected competitions in the world. Judging is blind and done by a prestigious panel of nationally recognized distilled spirits judges, each selected for their distinct and trusted palate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005813/en/

As the original independent blender of unique aged cask strength whiskey since 2013, BCS was very happy with this year's results, which recognizes products from various parts of its portfolio. The team was especially pleased to learn that one of its expressions – Stellum Fibonacci Rye #1 – is a finalist for "Best in Class" and that three of its expressions have now twice received Double Gold medals – Barrell Seagrass (2021), Stellum Rye (2021) and Barrell Dovetail (2022) in recent years.

"Winning 11 Double Gold and Gold medals from this internationally-acclaimed competition further validates our blending expertise and quest to become the most creative and progressive blenders in the nation," said BCS Founder Joe Beatrice. "It's incredibly satisfying to have our full portfolio of Barrell Craft Spirits and Stellum Spirits products recognized, from our batches and limited-releases to ongoing and private releases."

The full list of BCS and Stellum Spirits awards includes:

Double Gold Medal Winners Barrell Seagrass , a blend of American and Canadian rye whiskeys, meticulously sourced and finished separately in Martinique Rhum Agricole casks, apricot brandy casks, and Madeira barrels. (60.19% ABV) $90. Barrell Dovetail , whiskey finished in rum, port, and Dunn vineyards cabernet barrels. (62.71% ABV) $90. Stellum Rye, a whiskey rooted in a 95% Rye Indiana mash bill which incorporates small amounts more barley-forward rye and choice barrels from KY and TN. (58.12% ABV) $55. Stellum Fibonacci Rye #1, featuring six separate rye blends which were combined in accordance with the sequence. (57.56% ABV) $100.

Gold Medal Winners Barrell Bourbon Batch 034 , a blend of straight bourbon whiskeys ranging from six- to 15-year-old American White Oak barrels distilled and aged in TN, KY, and IN. (57.31% ABV) $90. Barrell Bourbon Batch 035 (not yet released) started with a multi-mashbill blend of spicy and earthy, high-rye, high-proof, oak forward barrels and a blend of softer, lower-proof barrels with concentrated notes of dark cherry and butterscotch. (58.75% ABV) Barrell Private Release Whiskey QJC1 , finished in a Cognac Park XO Cask. (60.95% ABV) $110. Barrell Bourbon Private Release Bourbon GXA1 , features 5, 7, 9, and 14-year bourbons and shows a pronounced sweet and earthy Kentucky Bourbon influence (59.97% ABV) $110. Barrell Whiskey Private Release Whiskey DJA2 finished in a St. Agrestis Brooklyn Amaro Cask, (61.61% ABV) $110. Stellum Bourbon , highlights three Indiana Bourbon mash bills, (two of which are high rye, with the third being almost exclusively corn) along with older barrels from KY and TN. (57.49% ABV) $55. Stellum The Lone Cypress Rye , a savory and delicate rye blend defined by notes of dried herbs and pine (57.67% ABV) $100.



Collectively, BCS has won 25 Double Gold and 20 Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, while Stellum Spirits has won two Double Gold and four Gold medals. In 2021, the team took home eight Double Gold and six Gold medals including "Best Small Batch Bourbon Up to Five Years" and "Best Over-Proof Rum." In previous years, BCS captured the 2020 awards for Best Bourbon and Best Small Batch Bourbon – both overall and within the 6–10-year category (Barrell Bourbon Batch 021) and the 2017 awards for Best Bourbon and Best Small Batch Bourbon, (Barrell Bourbon Batch 011) and Best Over Proof Rum (Barrell Rum Batch 001).

For more information, follow Barrell Craft Spirits® on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit barrellbourbon.com.

Barrell Craft Spirits®

Louisville-based Barrell Craft Spirits® is the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum. Recognized for our blending expertise since 2013, we skillfully design, produce, and launch leading, unique products that surprise and delight whiskey aficionados and novices alike.

Barrell Craft Spirits®, Barrell®, Barrell Bourbon® and Barrell Rye® are registered trademarks owned by Barrell Craft Spirits LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005813/en/