Good Dogg Beverage Company Expands Outside of Northeast, Bringing Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzer to Missouri in Distribution Deal with Craft Republic Distributing

Good Dogg Beverage Company (Good Dogg), a purpose-driven brand, announces plans to build upon its success in the Northeast by signing a distribution agreement to bring its line of premium hard seltzers to the state of Missouri. The partnership with Craft Republic Distributing, a specialty beverage distributor based in St. Louis, Missouri, will bring Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzer to St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield beginning May 2023.

Currently available in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey, Good Dogg's expansion into Missouri marks the first step in the company's broader strategy to maximize the momentum of the well-received New England brand by introducing it to new markets.

"After seeing the success of the brand and philanthropic business model in the Northeast, we were eager to find an opportunity to create and foster a connection in the Midwest," said Good Dogg Beverage Company CEO and Founder, Tony Venturoso. "We're excited to bring our premium beverage to the people of Missouri while creating the opportunity to give back. By expanding our distribution footprint, we can impact the lives of more families."

The philanthropic efforts of the beverage company are seen through its Leverage the Beverage™ program, which provides funding from a portion of every beverage purchase for people, particularly children, to have access to the support of a trained service dog. Good Dogg will impact the communities across Missouri, helping pair those in need to service dogs to enhance their quality of life.

"We knew we had a great product on our hands the first time we tasted Good Dogg Seltzers. Then to learn about the purpose-driven aspect, it grabbed our hearts and minds," said Brian Dix, Owner and Founder of Craft Republic Distributing. "Our great retail partners and their customers throughout the state are supporting a really special mission with Good Dogg products."

Specific retail locations offering Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzer in each market will become available on the Good Dogg website (https://gooddoggbeverage.com/find-us/).

About Good Dogg Beverage Company

Good Dogg Beverage Company is a purpose-driven, premium hard seltzer brand on a mission to make a difference in the lives of others through their Leverage the Beverage™ program. The company donates a portion of every sale of hard seltzer and 100% of the profits of its merchandise sales to ensure children with rare diseases have access to service dogs.

Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzer, The Official Hard Seltzer of Dog Lovers™, comes in four flavors: Orange Mango, Black Cherry, Cucumber Lime, and Dragonfruit. Good Dogg seltzers have 90 calories, 0 carbs, and 0 sugar, and are 4.5% ABV. Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzer is also vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly!

Visit gooddoggbeverage.com to learn how you can join Good Dogg on its mission to Leverage the Beverage™.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005796/en/