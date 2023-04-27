Delta Apparel Announces Reporting Date for Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA, a leading provider of core activewear, lifestyle apparel products, and on-demand digital print strategies, today announced that it will report its fiscal year 2023 second quarter results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. ET on that day, the Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results and business outlook. The Company invites you to join the call by dialing 888-886-7786. If calling from outside the United States, the dial-in number is 416-764-8658.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register for the teleconference webcast and download any necessary software. A replay of the call will be available through June 4, 2023. To access the telephone replay, participants should dial toll-free 844-512-2921. International callers can dial 412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 06112508.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

