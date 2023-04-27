Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Wax Warmer To Promote Respiratory Health (FJK-236)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an eye-catching piece of home decor that emitted a pleasant aroma, so I invented this," said an inventor from Beckley, WV. "My invention could help promote good respiratory health."

This eye-catching and aesthetically appealing device fulfills the need for a therapeutic wax warmer that could serve as a decorative conversation starter. It would emit a pleasing odor that would waft throughout the house which could relieve breathing issues and promote respiratory health. As such, this would be ideal for those who enjoy entertaining and decorative design but wish to be conscious of the effects of the current Coronavirus.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-236, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

