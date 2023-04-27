Natural Cosmetics Market is Projected to Reach US$ 79.6 Billion at a CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period of 2033 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI) estimates, the global natural cosmetics market will amass a revenue of US$ 79.6 Billion by 2033, with sales growing at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033. This market will reach US$ 48.4 Billion by the end of 2023. The demand for natural cosmetics will continue to grow as consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware. Hence, surging demand for organic and plant-based products along with greater availability of natural cosmetic products on mainstream retail channels will fuel the growth of the natural cosmetics market in the upcoming years.



The future of the natural cosmetics market looks quite promising primarily due to the growing awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of potential health risks associated with synthetic ingredients usually found in cosmetics such as parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.

With personal care and beauty products gaining prominence over the past few years, concerns regarding the ingredients play an active role in the sales of cosmetic products which, in turn, augurs well for the natural cosmetics market. Prevailing environmental consciousness also has a positive impact on the market growth of natural cosmetics. This is because many consumers are seeking products that are sustainably produced and have less of an impact on the environment.

During the forecast period, the natural cosmetics market will be driven by the increasing availability and accessibility of natural cosmetic products. With the continuous growth of the market, many companies are entering the market and making natural cosmetic products more widely available to consumers. The availability of these products in mainstream retail also augurs well for overall market growth.

In addition, advancements in technology and formulations also aid the expansion of the natural cosmetics market size. The natural cosmetics industry is constantly innovating and developing new formulations that are more effective and can compete with conventional cosmetics in terms of performance. Overall, the natural cosmetics market is expected to continue to grow as consumers become more health and environmentally conscious and demand for natural and organic products continues to rise.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing use of plant-based ingredients as well as constant innovation and new product development will strengthen prospects for the natural cosmetics market.

In China, the natural cosmetics market is driven by the surging awareness of the adverse effects of synthetic ingredients in cosmetic products.

In 2022, the natural cosmetics market in the US accounted for 82.3% share of the North American market, and robust growth is predicted for the market in the forthcoming years.

Based on type, the skincare segments account for a sizeable portion of the natural cosmetics market share.

By consumer orientation, women will continue to dominate the market during the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape:

In a competitive environment, leading market players are focusing on product innovation and development to expand their product portfolio and cater to the growing demand. These businesses are keen on utilizing unique strategies to differentiate from the competition. In a recent development, in 2021, Global Bioenergies introduced a new cosmetic ingredient that is naturally sourced isododecane which can be used in different skincare and haircare products.

L'Oréal SA, Amway Corporation, Beiersdorf, Chanel SA, Clarins Group, Kao Corporation, Benefit Cosmetics LLC, Coty Inc, and Mary Kay Cosmetics, among others, are a few of the key players in the natural cosmetics market profiled in the full version of the report.

Market by Category:

By Product Type:

Skin and Sun Care

Dry Skin

Acne

Sunburn

Hyperpigmentation

Oily skin

Fine lines and wrinkles

Dark circles and puffiness

Hair Care

Dry and damaged hair

Dandruff

Oily hair

Frizzy hair

Hair loss

Scalp irritation

Bath & Shower

Dry skin

Body odor

Eczema and psoriasis

Itchy skin

Rough and uneven skin texture

Men's Grooming (Only Shaving)

Razor burn

Ingrown hair

By Consumer Orientation:

Male

Female

Unisex

Baby & Kids

By Packaging:

Bottles & Jars

Tubes

Pouches & Sachets

Pencils & Sticks

By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Mono Brand Store

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

More Insights into Natural Cosmetics Market:

FMI delivers an unbiased and detailed analysis of the global natural cosmetics market in its latest report along with historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The report offers insight into a ten-year sales forecast, key market drivers, prevailing trends, opportunities, and challenges. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, consumer orientation, packaging, end-use industry, and region.

According to the latest reports, based on segmentation, the sachet packaging segment will witness high demand and contribute substantially to total market growth. The use of sachets complies with the elevated need for mass distribution. This type of packaging is also affordable and easy to carry. Thus, the sachet segment will observe greater demand. In terms of product type, the skincare segment will dominate the global marketplace.

Based on the country, the natural cosmetics market in the US will exhibit significant growth. In 2022, the target market in this region accounted for about 82.3% of the North American market share. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are increasingly seeking out natural and organic products in all areas of their lives, including cosmetics. Additionally, growing awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients in cosmetics drives the growth of the natural cosmetics market in the US. Other countries like China and India will also display notable growth in the market. Hence, the US, China, and India will fuel the global growth of the natural cosmetics market.

Table of Content (TOC):

1. Executive Summary | Natural Cosmetics Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Findings

1.3. Product Evolution Analysis

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.5. Market Round-off

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends and Dynamics

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

3.3. Evolution of the Cosmetics Industry

3.3.1. Product Launches

3.3.2. Acquisition & Mergers

3.3.3. Expansion

3.3.4. Claims on demand

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Supply-side drivers

3.4.1.2. Demand side drivers

3.4.1.3. Economic drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunity Analysis

4. Global Market Demand Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast of 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Volume (Million Tons) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Million Tons) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

*Note – Volume to be calculated on a per capita consumption basis

5. Global Market- Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type

5.2. Pricing Break-up

5.2.1. Manufacturer-Level Pricing

5.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing

5.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

