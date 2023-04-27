The Legend of Bum-bo Physical Version Coming to Nintendo Switch™

"Borf Box" Includes Exclusive "McMillen Stickies" Play Set

A truly unique physical video-game package will arrive later this year when Nicalis releases physical copies of The Legend of Bum-bo for Nintendo Switch. The game is now available for preorder at the official Nicalis Online Store at store.nicalis.com.

What's in the Borf Box—The physical version of The Legend of Bum-bo comes with a reversible cover sheet insert, a helpful instruction manual and an exclusive Travel Play Set of Bum-bo "stickies," all contained in a corrugated cardboard outer sleeve that reflects the handmade look of the in-game graphics.

McMillen Stickies—The Play Set includes colorful die-cut vinyl characters and items that cling to either side of the included reversible background card; they can be removed and repositioned to create endless variations of scenes from the game or from the player's imagination.

How it plays—The Legend of Bum-bo combines elements of the puzzle, deckbuilding and roguelike game genres into a unique turn-based tile-matching combat game. It's also the prequel to The Binding of Isaac series, with many thematic and contextual connections to the latter game's familiar story and memorable characters.

The details—The Legend of Bum-bo Borf Box for Nintendo Switch can be preordered at the Nicalis Online Store for $59.99 starting today. A standard version is also up for preorder without the Play Set or outer sleeve for $39.99. The game's official release date has not yet been announced, but it is currently expected to ship in the 3rd quarter of 2023.

