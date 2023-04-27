epocrates and Cognito Therapeutics Join Forces to Deliver Video Messaging to Healthcare Professionals

epocrates, an athenahealth, Inc., company that delivers digital clinical decision support to prescribers, today announced a new partnership with Cognito Therapeutics that will enable the clinical stage medical device company to deliver targeted video messaging to healthcare professionals through epocrates' video advertising option, Message in Motion. Through Message in Motion, epocrates allows brands to connect with specific audiences while they are actively engaging with epocrates' mobile app.

Cognito Therapeutics is advancing development of medical device interventions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and is currently enrolling participants in HOPE, a pivotal clinical trial in mild-moderate Alzheimer's disease. This collaboration will allow Cognito to leverage epocrates' reach and engagement with more than one million healthcare professionals in the United States to inform and educate them about the ongoing trial.

"We are excited to partner with epocrates and leverage its ability to reach clinicians at the right place and time, through a channel that we know healthcare professionals respond to positively," said Ralph Kern, Chief Medical Officer of Cognito Therapeutics. "Video messaging has become an increasingly important tool for reaching clinicians in today's digital age, and we are confident that our partnership with epocrates will help us effectively raise awareness of our pivotal trial and drive patient enrollment."

"At epocrates, our mission is to empower healthcare professionals with the information they need to make better decisions and improve patient outcomes," said Matt Titus, VP and Chief Commercial Officer of epocrates. "Through the use of our Message in Motion advertising option, Cognito Therapeutics can reach busy clinicians who we believe are more inclined to consume video versus written content."

The partnership between epocrates and Cognito Therapeutics is expected to drive significant awareness and engagement for the medical device company's ongoing HOPE pivotal trial, while also helping to educate healthcare professionals about the latest advancements in neurodegenerative disease research.

About epocrates

Since 1998, epocrates, an athenahealth, Inc. company, has served essential, clinical content to more than one million physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals. Centered around unparalleled drug prescribing and safety information, the app provides fast answers and trusted decision support in seconds at the point of care, enabling clinicians to focus on delivering the most effective and personalized patient care. Our Medical Information team is committed to providing accurate, current, unbiased and clinically relevant information, which is why epocrates has been rated as the #1 medical reference app for over a decade. For more information, please visit: www.epocrates.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005720/en/