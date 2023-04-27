MDC invites young anglers to experience fun of fishing May 6 at Montauk State Park's Kids' Fishing Day

Body

LICKING, Mo. – Young anglers will have opportunities to catch fish and learn about fishing at Montauk State Park’s Kids’ Fishing Day. This event will be held 6:30 a.m.-8:15 p.m. May 6 at Montauk State Park. The event is being sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

At Kids’ Fishing Day, children age 15 and under can pick up their free trout tag at the registration booth at the park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 5 or on the day of the event. The spring branch from the CCC Spillway to the Social Hole will be reserved for youth anglers and stocked with trout during the day. Volunteers will be on hand to assist. Children are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment. Parents are welcome to help the kids, but only one pole may be used between the helper and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish by themselves.

Education is also part of Kids’ Fishing Day. Throughout the day, seminars will be held on fly tying, stream invertebrates, and other topics related to trout fishing. A fishing simulator and fish-viewing aquarium will also be available.

There will be drawings for door prizes throughout the day. Individuals must be present to win. Free hotdogs and soda will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help with this event. Individuals wishing to volunteer do not need to be experienced anglers. If you would like to volunteer, donate to this Kids' Fishing Day event, or get more information about the event, please call Montauk Hatchery at 573-548-2585 or contact Hatchery Manager Tom Whelan at Tom.Whelan@mdc.mo.gov.