Planned temporary road closure on US 287 north out of Rawlins Sunday

RAWLINS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close a portion of US Highway 287 north out of Rawlins this Sunday in support of a military training exercise.

The planned temporary closure will begin at milepost 0 in Rawlins and extend to milepost 43 in Muddy Gap. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. and the highway is expected to reopen at 11 a.m. No travel will be authorized during this closure. Motorists should adjust travel plans accordingly.

Residents in the area should expect to see an increase in military aircraft traffic beginning today and throughout the weekend.