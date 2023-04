April 25, 2023

The Utah Attorney General’s Office recognizes Israel’s 75th Independence Day. This week, Congress passed a resolution to strengthen the U.S.–Israeli partnership and the Abraham Accords.

Attorney General Reyes thanks Congress for supporting U.S.-Israel relations and celebrates 75 years of shared history as allies and friends.

“We are tied by more than just economic, cultural and security interests with Israel. We share a spiritual bond with them. May God continue to bless both our nations.” Attorney General Sean D. Reyes

Photo credit: Kevin Lamarque Reuters