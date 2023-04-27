TMT Acquisition Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Rights Commencing on May 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMT Acquisition Corp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TMTCU), a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that, commencing on May 1, 2023, holders of the 6,000,000 units (the “Units”) sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “Offering”) may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares and rights included in the Units. Any Units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbol “TMTCU.” Any underlying ordinary shares and rights that are separated are expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the symbols “TMTC” and “TMTCR,” respectively. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact the Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Co., in order to separate the holders’ Units into ordinary shares and rights.



About TMT Acquisition Corp

TMT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Contact Information:

Maggie Zhang

Email: maggie.zhang@ascendantga.com

Tel: (347) 627-0058