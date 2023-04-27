Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Holds Public Work Session and Quarterly Board Meeting May 2 & 3 in Gillette

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold their quarterly meeting on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Gillette at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center (3807 College Drive), beginning at 8 a.m. The board also will convene a work session focused on local economic development the previous afternoon, May 2.

During the regular meeting, the Board will consider a variety of business matters, including consideration of staff recommendations for amended Business Ready Community (BRC) regular rules. However, there are no BRC funding requests being presented at this meeting.

A full agenda and meeting materials are available on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WBC_Board

Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone, please note your ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting should email [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on May 2 stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

The next meeting of the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) will be Thursday, June 1, at 8 a.m. With no BRC projects on the May WBC board agenda, the WBC will not be presenting at SLIB on this date.

Public Work Session

The WBC board and staff also will hold a public work session on Tuesday, May 2, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the same location as the board meeting. The work session will focus on local economic development efforts with a panel discussion moderated by Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell and a conversation about local financing options.

Members of the public are welcome to view the work session at the same Zoom link above. No public comment will be taken.