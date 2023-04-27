St. Albans Barracks / Theft of Utility Trailer in Swanton
CASE#: 23A2002303
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/26 - 04/27/23 Overnight hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 149 North River St (Rt 78) Swanton
VIOLATION: Theft of Utility Trailer
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Pierre Rheaume
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/27/2023 the victim called the State Police and reported that a utility trailer he owns had been stolen sometime the previous night. The trailer was described as a black 5'x10' utility trailer bearing Vermont Registration B63720. Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the trailer is urged to call the St. Albans State Police Barracks.