St. Albans Barracks / Theft of Utility Trailer in Swanton

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2002303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/26 - 04/27/23 Overnight hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 149 North River St (Rt 78) Swanton

VIOLATION: Theft of Utility Trailer

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Pierre Rheaume

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/27/2023 the victim called the State Police and reported that a utility trailer he owns had been stolen sometime the previous night. The trailer was described as a black 5'x10' utility trailer bearing Vermont Registration B63720. Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the trailer is urged to call the St. Albans State Police Barracks.