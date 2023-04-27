Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Theft of Utility Trailer in Swanton

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2002303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                       

STATION:   St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  04/26 - 04/27/23 Overnight hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 149 North River St (Rt 78) Swanton

VIOLATION: Theft of Utility Trailer

 

ACCUSED:    Unknown                                           

 

 

VICTIM: Pierre Rheaume

AGE:  71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/27/2023 the victim called the State Police and reported that a utility trailer he owns had been stolen sometime the previous night. The trailer was described as a black 5'x10' utility trailer bearing Vermont Registration B63720. Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the trailer is urged to call the St. Albans State Police Barracks.

 

 

