Maryland State Police Searching For Suspect Wanted For Attempted Murder In Wicomico County

April 27, 2023

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate a man wanted for a shooting earlier this month in Wicomico County.

The suspect, identified as Timothy Lee Whaley Jr., 45, of Salisbury, Maryland, has an arrest warrant issued for him for attempted murder. Whaley is described as a Black male, 6-feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He is known to frequent the areas of Keene Avenue and Jersey Road in Salisbury, Maryland.

At about 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the 500 block of Swan Road for a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, Whaley was a passenger of a black Volkswagen and approached a residence on Swan Road before firing at a woman who was standing in the front yard of the home. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. No injuries were reported in this case.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Crystal E. Hutt, 48, of Salisbury, Maryland, was arrested on April 17. She is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence. She was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center before being released after posting $25,000 bail.

Whaley is wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators urge anyone with information pertaining to the location of Whaley to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101 or the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region at 443-669-3208. Callers will remain anonymous.

The case remains under investigation…

Timothy Lee Whaley Jr.

###

