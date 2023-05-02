Inventors Convene and Celebrate National Inventors Month at US Patent & Trademark Office
National Inventor Club Members Learn and Network to Protect and Promote Intellectual PropertyALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the National Inventor Club, led by Brian Fried, Founder and President, gathered at the US Patent & Trademark Office for a full day of learning and networking as part of National Inventors Month celebrations. The event was hosted by Janet Gongola, Vice Chief Judge for Strategy at USPTO PTAB, and 12 of her colleagues, who provided the National Inventor Club membership from all over the United States with the opportunity to learn about USPTO services and network with other inventors.
May is National Inventors Month, a time to celebrate and honor inventors who have made significant contributions to society through their innovations and including today's independent inventors and our future innovators. The visit to the USPTO provided National Inventor Club members with a unique opportunity to learn more about the patent and trademark system and the resources available to inventors to protect their intellectual property.
The day started with a tour of the USPTO campus, including a visit to the Inventors Hall of Fame, where inventors learned about the history of invention and innovation in the United States and the inventions that have been recognized by the USPTO. Representatives from the Patent and Trademark Assistance Center and regional offices provided information on USPTO services for inventors.
Janet Gongola, Vice Chief Judge for Strategy at USPTO PTAB, said, "It was great to see so many inventors come together to learn about the USPTO and how we can help them protect their intellectual property. We hope this event will inspire them to continue innovating and creating new technologies."
National Inventor Club members were equally enthusiastic about the event. "The day was amazing. We learned so much about the USPTO and how to build assets and value from our patents, copyrights, and trademarks. It was great to network and collaborate with other inventors," said National Inventor Club member Greg Ryan from Amity Harbor, New York.
Another member Shawn Taylor from New Orleans Louisiana added, "I was impressed by the USPTO's commitment to helping inventors. It was inspiring to see so many people working to build their intellectual property knowledge."
During the event, Brian Fried, Founder and President of the National Inventor Club, Chief Invention Officer of Inventor Smart, host of Got Invention Show, and 3-time author, was recognized with a plaque of appreciation for his exceptional dedication to building and supporting the inventor innovation community. Fried's commitment to providing access to resources, including the USPTO event for his members, has helped countless inventors protect their intellectual property and bring their ideas to fruition. He humbly dedicated the plaque to the National Inventor Club members and their hard work, emphasizing his continued leadership and commitment to building and supporting the membership community.
The day concluded with inventors leaving the US Patent & Trademark Office with a deeper understanding of the resources and assistance available to help independent inventors, as well as the rich history of innovation and invention in the United States. Additionally, attendees gained a comprehensive understanding of the various types of intellectual property, including patents and trademarks, and how they can be utilized to protect and promote their inventions. Overall, the event left the inventors feeling inspired and empowered to continue innovating and creating new technologies while leveraging the resources available to them from the USPTO.
For more information about National Inventor Club and their events, visit their website at www.nationalinventorclub.com.
Samantha St. Raymond, Community Director
National Inventor Club
+1 516-456-3656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other